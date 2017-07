18:04 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Four injured in Beit El blaze, homes evacuated Read more 15 homes evacuated in Beit El, north of Jerusalem as fire expands. At least four residents treated for smoke inhalation. ► ◄ Last Briefs