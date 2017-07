18:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Military exercises in Ashkelon and Gaza envelope Monday Two Israel Defense Force drills are scheduled to start on Monday. One will take place in Ashkelon and will end on Wednesday. The second exercise is expected to take place in the area adjacent to Gaza Strip and will end tomorrow evening. As part of the exercises, a large movement of security forces and other vehicles will be felt. ► ◄ Last Briefs