Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Highway 98 blocked from Mevo Hama to Hamat Gader Route 98 in the Golan Heights has been blocked in both directions from Mevo Hama to Hamat Gader due to a brush fire.



The police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.