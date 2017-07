The bill to supervise afternoon care centers has been approved for initial reading in the Knesset's Education committee.

The bill regulates the authorization and supervision conditions of the care centers as well as the maximum price to be levied.

The initiators of the law, Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton(Kulanu) and Yaakov Margi(Shas) said that "the bill will put an end to the lack of supervision and price gouging."