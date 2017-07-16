Minister Cohen at Pesagot: Boycotts harm peace chances

Minister of Economics Eli Cohen (Kulanu) visited the Psagot winery after a Canadian initiative to mark wines coming from Judea and Samaria was reversed. The minister welcomed the diplomatic success of the government in preventing the Canadian initiative and warned that whoever makes boycotts will only hurt the Palestinian public.

In the wine cellar the minister was presented with a coin from the year 67 C.E. with the wording "since the liberation of Israel." The head of the winery explained that the coin had been found at the site of the winery and disproved claims that there was no Jewish connection to the area.

Read more