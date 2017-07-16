A fire has broken out in open territory at the edge of the Beit El community in Binyamin. There were no reports of damage or injuries. A number of families have been evacuated and the fire services are on their way to the scene.

14:13
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17
Fire breaks out near Beit El, no damage or injuries
