14:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Fire breaks out near Beit El, no damage or injuries A fire has broken out in open territory at the edge of the Beit El community in Binyamin. There were no reports of damage or injuries. A number of families have been evacuated and the fire services are on their way to the scene.

