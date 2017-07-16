14:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Indictment:Arab got tourist drunk and then raped her A 34-year-old Ramallah resident is accused of raping a 22-year-old American student who was staying in the hotel where he worked. The man gave her a large amount of alcohol at his own initiative and then exploited her drunkenness to rape her.

► ◄ Last Briefs