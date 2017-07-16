Bnei Akiva to ministers: Support prostitution bill

Bnei Akiva has submitted a petition to ministers in the ministerial legislative committee calling on them to support the prostitution bill being promoted by MK Shuli Mualem- Rafaeli. The law would incriminate those who pay for sexual favors.

Bnei Akiva leaders wrote that "every day more women are exposed to the prostitution industry which disburses billions of dollars. The industry is fueled by the consumers who create demand. Without demand there will be no supply.

"Prostitution contradicts our Jewish, human and moral conscience! We must put an end to it."