Woman moderately injured at Guns and Roses concert

61,000 fans jammed the Yarkon Park in northern Tel Aviv to hear the Guns N' Roses rock group. The performance started a few minutes after 8 PM despite the fact that numerous Shabbat observers had bought tickets for the performance, which was pushed forward a few days to accommodate the group's schedule.

The performance went on for over 3 hours as planned. A woman who tried to see the rock group from close up was moderately injured after she tried to climb on the back part of the stage, fell and banged her head. She was transferred to the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv.



