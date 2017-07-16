Erdan:Leftist demonstrators at A-G's house 'ridiculous'

Interior Minister Gilad Erdan responded to the question of why only now magentometers are being placed at Temple Mount entrances.

"Every act taking place at Temple Mount requires diplomatic consent because it requires coordination with Jordan and other international entities," said Erdan. He added that police had their doubts about the effectiveness of magnetometers since on Fridays in Ramadan tens of thousands of people arrive there in a short period and the long lines formed there could lead the activators of the magnetometers to be a target for attacks. Erdan refused to say if the decision to place magnetometers had been coordinated with Jordan.

The minister also referred to left-wing demands that the prime minister resign, stating that the demonstrations opposite the Attorney General's house are "ridiculous" and that there was no need for government officials to resign over police investigations.

He added that the fact that one of Avi Gabbay's first moves as Labor leader was to join these demonstrations demonstrates that "his judgment is defective."