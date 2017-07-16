Australian geologist claims Grand Canyon proves flood

An Australian geologist and Christian creationist has prevailed in his battle to study rocks from the Grand Canyon as part of an effort to prove that the biblical Flood was real.

The National Park Service approved Andrew Snelling’s project last week after he agreed to drop a lawsuit against the US Department of Interior that claimed park administrators defied President Trump’s recent executive order expanding religious freedom.

“I am gratified that the Grand Canyon research staff have recognized the quality and integrity of my proposed research project,” Snelling said in statement to Cincinnati.com.

Snelling, who has a PhD from the University of Sydney, also serves as the director of research at Answers in Genesis, a Christian science organization that believes “the bible is the starting point for science,” according to the group’s website.

According to an article written by Snelling, the great flood is not a theory or myth — but historical fact.

“Our senses are reliable, and God gave us our ability to discern patterns in nature,” he wrote. “These patterns help us figure out the world around us, but always through the lens of Scripture.

“The patterns in the rocks, if interpreted correctly, provide us with a powerful tool to explain why billions of fossilized animals and plants are buried and incredibly well preserved in sedimentary rock layers all around the earth. The answer is the worldwide Flood of Noah’s day!”