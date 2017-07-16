00:30 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Tamuz 22, 5777 , 16/07/17 Son-in-law of Seret-Vizhnitz Rebbe passes away at 85 Rabbi Eliyahu Sternbuch passed away on Saturday afternoon at Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem Hopsital. He was 85. Rabbi Sternbuch previously served as the head of Antwerp's rabbinical court, and was the son-in-law of the the Seret-Vizhnitz Rebbe. ► ◄ Last Briefs