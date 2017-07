20:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5777 , 15/07/17 Tamuz 21, 5777 , 15/07/17 9-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool A nine-year-old boy drowned to death on Saturday in a Be'er Sheva public swimming pool. Magen David Adom attempted to resuscitate him, but were forced to pronounce his death. ► ◄ Last Briefs