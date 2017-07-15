50 Arab youths from the Arab town of Jisr al-Zarqa caused disruptions at Israel's Shefayim water park, initiating a fight with the local security forces.
Israel Police arrested four of the youths for assaulting policemen.
News BriefsTamuz 21, 5777 , 15/07/17
Arab youths assault policemen at waterpark
