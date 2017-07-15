France: Lift sanctions on Qatari nationals

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Doha, Qatar, "France calls for the lifting, as soon as possible, of the measures that affect the populations in particular, bi-national families that have been separated or student."

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates imposed sanctions on Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorism and allying with Iran.

Le Drian spoke with Qatar's Foreign Minister, and will travel to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE over the weekend.