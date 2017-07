Turkey on Friday dismissed more than 7,000 police, ministry staff and academics, ahead of the one-year anniversary of a failed coup attempt, the BBC reported.

The mass dismissal comes as part of a major purge of state institutions, including the judiciary, police and education, in response to last year's unrest.

