The House of Representatives on Friday passed a $696 billion defense policy bill that includes $705 million for U.S.-Israeli missile defense cooperation.

The 2018 National Defense Authorization Act was approved 344 to 81, gaining the support of 117 Democrats and all but eight Republicans, according to Politico.

