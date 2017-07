The Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist groups on Friday welcomed the attack on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, in which two Israeli police officers were murdered.

The attack was carried out by three terrorists from the Arab Israeli town of Umm al-Fahm.

