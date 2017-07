The Pentagon announced on Friday that U.S. forces killed a senior member of the Islamic State (ISIS) group’s Afghanistan branch, known as ISIS-K.

A July 11 airstrike in the country’s Kunar province killed Abu Sayed, the emir of ISIS-K, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement quoted by AFP.

