Two tourists killed in stabbing in Egyptian resort

Two foreign women tourists were killed on Friday and four others were wounded in a stabbing attack at the Egyptian beach resort of Hurghada in the Sinai Peninsula, officials said, according to AFP.

The governor of Red Sea province, where the resort is located, said two "foreign residents" of the city were killed in the attack, a cabinet statement said.

