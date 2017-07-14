Mourning tents for Jerusalem terrorists dismantled

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday afternoon held an additional assessment of the situation following the terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem in which police officers Haiel Sitawe and Kamil Shnaan were murdered.

Netanyahu instructed that the mourning tents set up by the families of the terrorists in Umm al-Fahm be dismantled. The families later complied with a police order on this issue and dismantled their tents.

