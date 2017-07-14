Goldin family: Don't release terrorists' bodies

The family of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body is held by Hamas in Gaza, on Friday called on the government not to release the bodies of the three terrorists from Umm al-Fahm who carried out the attack in Jerusalem's Old City.

"The first organization that hastened to boast of the attack and its grave consequences is Hamas," the family said, adding, "Despite the fact that the perpetrators of the attack are terrorists with a blue identity card, the ministers in the cabinet should seriously consider releasing their bodies because this is a prize for Hamas. The release of the bodies will be interpreted by Hamas as further proof of Israel's clear lack of policy regarding the release of bodies of terrorists."

The Goldin family sent its condolences to the families of the policemen, Haiel Sitawe and Kamil Shnaan, who were murdered in the attack.