A firebomb was thrown Jewish family travelling in a community security vehicle near Kfar HaTeimanim on the lower slopes of the Mount of Olives.

A two-month-old girl suffered was lightly injured from smoke inhalation.

United Hatzalah first responder Dr. Yishai Ben-Uri, who lives nearby, arrived at the scene and treated the infant, transferring her to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.