14:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5777 , 14/07/17 Tamuz 20, 5777 , 14/07/17 Beitar mayor to Deri: Restore our city's preferential status Read more Mayor of haredi town in Samaria insists his town be granted preferential status so developers will be forced to sell new homes to locals.