According to an Israel Police spokesman, Israel Police officers and a commissioner are carrying out assessments, and security in the area has been heightened. The Temple Mount will remain closed throughout the day.
|
10:21
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 20, 5777 , 14/07/17
Temple Mount to remain closed throughout the day
