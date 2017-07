07:41 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5777 , 14/07/17 Tamuz 20, 5777 , 14/07/17 Haredi party will support 'United Jerusalem Bill' Read more Haredi MKs ask Rabbi Shteinman whether they should support bill preventing division of Jerusalem; rabbi okays new version of bill. ► ◄ Last Briefs