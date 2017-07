U.S. President Donald Trump is "very likely" to state that Iran is adhering to the nuclear agreement it signed with world powers, though he continues to have reservations about it, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Under U.S. law, the State Department must notify Congress every 90 days of Iran's compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump has a congressionally mandated deadline of Monday to decide.