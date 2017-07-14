Soldier arrested on terror charges thought 9/11 was inside job

A U.S. soldier accused of wanting to commit a mass shooting after pledging loyalty to the Islamic State (ISIS) group believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S. government, a former Army bunkmate said, according to The Associated Press.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang, who was arrested in Hawaii over the weekend, was scheduled to appear in federal court in Honolulu Thursday for a detention hearing, the report said.