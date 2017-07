05:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5777 , 14/07/17 Tamuz 20, 5777 , 14/07/17 Turkey arrests filmmaker over movie about Erdogan Turkish police on Thursday detained a prominent film director who made a controversial movie showing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan under gunpoint in a bloody coup d'etat, AFP reported, citing state media. The state-run Anadolu news agency said the director, Ali Avci, was detained on suspicion of links to the group blamed by Ankara for the real failed coup last July. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs