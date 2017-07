MK Amir Peretz (Zionist Union), who lost the race for the leadership of the Labor party to Avi Gabbay, on Thursday met with supporters in Tel Aviv.

The meeting was attended by opposition chairman Yitzhak Herzog, MKs Erel Margalit, Itzik Shmuli, Eitan Broshi, Nachman Shai and Manuel Trajtenberg, as well as Labor party Secretary Eran Hermoni, JNF chairman Danny Atar and Histadrut chairman Avi Nissenkorn.