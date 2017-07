03:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5777 , 14/07/17 Tamuz 20, 5777 , 14/07/17 PA lawmaker detained for six months Palestinian Arab lawmaker Khalida Jarrar was on Thursday ordered detained for six months by Israeli authorities, AFP reported, citing a rights group. Jarrar, a senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization, was arrested earlier this month, and not for the first time. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs