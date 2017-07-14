Senate Republican leaders on Thursday introduced a new version of the healthcare bill that is meant to replace Obamacare.
So far it is unclear whether the updated bill will receive the support needed for it to pass.
News BriefsTamuz 20, 5777 , 14/07/17
Republicans introduce new version of healthcare bill
