  Tamuz 20, 5777 , 14/07/17

Canada cancels directive on 'settlement wines'

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on Thursday revoked a directive stating that Israeli goods cannot be labeled as “made in Israel” if they are produced in Judea and Samaria, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) announced in a statement.

The directive was sent to the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and was communicated by the LCBO to wine vendors in the province of Ontario in a letter asking them to “discontinue any importations or sales” of certain wines pending resolution of the matter.

