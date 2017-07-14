Trump: 'My son is a wonderful young man'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday argued that most people would have had the meeting that his son attended with a Kremlin-linked lawyer promising incriminating information about Hillary Clinton.

“My son is a wonderful young man. He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer, not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer. It was a short meeting. It was a meeting that went very, very quickly — very fast — two of the people in the room, one of them left almost immediately and the other was not really focused on the meeting. I do think this from a practical standpoint, most people would have taken that meeting, it’s called opposition research or even research into your opponent,” Trump said at a press briefing in Paris.