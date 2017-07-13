23:42
  Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17

Soccer: Beitar Jerusalem, Botev Plovdiv play to tie

The Beitar Jerusalem soccer team and Bulgaria's Botev Plovdiv played to a 1-1 tie on Thursday, in the first of two qualifying matches for the second round of the European League.

The second game will be played next week in Bulgaria.

