A groom was injured in his foot when he broke the cup under the wedding canopy at a Rishon Letzion wedding. Ichud Hatzala paramedics provided him with medical attention and he rejoined his wedding.

Nir Dorfman, a medic at the Ichud Hatzala, related that "the groom suffered from a deep cut in his foot and decided that after the wedding he would go if necessary to receive further medical treatment in hospital."