22:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Pisgat Zeev residents sick of daily fireworks, shooting Pisgat Zeev residents suffer daily disturbances caused by Arab fireworks and shooting from the adjacent village of Anata. The residents are sick and tired of police inaction and cannot understand why Arabs are not arrested for making noise between 11 and 2 in the morning. They claim that this noise exists every night, all year round.

