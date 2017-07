21:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 100 Marijuana plants found in Eshkol region 100 Marijuana plants were found ready for harvesting by Border Patrol volunteets in agricultural areas in the Eshkol region in the Western Negev.

