President Trump who is visiting France said that he is obligated to lead the fight to protect the environment and added that "there may be a development with regard to the American approach to the Paris agreement.
21:16
News BriefsTamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17
Trump: There may be development on Paris agreement
