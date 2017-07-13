Muslim policeman killed in accident buried: 'Exemplary'

Saned Abu Zamiro, the policeman who was killed Thursday morning in a road accident at the Eyal junction was brought to burial this evening.

Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh eulogized him, stating that "during your service you distinguished yourself as an exemplary leader. Even as a young officer you were an example of a representative of national police, a devoted Muslim policeman enforcing the law in Bnei Brak a haredi city, with professionalism and devotion.

Abu Zamiro is survived by his parents and five siblings.