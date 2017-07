20:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 80-year-old critically injured in Haifa road accident An 80-year-old pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a car in Haifa.MDA teams transferred her to the Rambam hospital suffering from injuries to her entire body.

