20:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Remand of General Marom extended by two days The court has extended by two days the remand of former Navy commander , General(Res.) Eliezer Marom, who was interrogated over the submarine affair

► ◄ Last Briefs