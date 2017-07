20:21 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Maccabi Tel Aviv win European qualifier 3-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer club trailed to a 58th minute goal in their European league qualifier but fought back and scored 3 times within 18 minutes to win 3-1. ► ◄ Last Briefs