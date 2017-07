20:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Two Arabs in stolen car arrested near Jerusalem Two Arabs in their 30s, residents of the village of Hizma in the Binyamin region near Jerusalem, were arrested near the village in a stolen car containing cigarettes and food items which belonged to the owner of the car. The two were arrested and taken for interrogation.

