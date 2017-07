MK Amir Peretz who lost the Labor party primaries held a meeting of supporters at the Israel Journalist's Association in Tel Aviv, together with opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog and other leaders.

Peretz stressed at the meeting that "we have chosen democracy and we will all stand as one behind the leader of the party. We will do everything to ensure the victory of the Labor party in the next elections and await the day we will form a government led by the chosen leader of our party, Avi Gabbay."