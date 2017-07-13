Housing minister: Kalkilya growth not Israel's interest

Minister of Housing and Construction Yoav Galant (Kulanu) explained why he is opposed to Defense Minister Liberman's plan to build 14,000 units in Kalkilya. Galant said that there is no need for so many units in Kalkilya and the extra housing would lead to emigration of more Arabs from the mountainous region towards the coastal center of Israel, which is not in Israel's interest.

Galant added : "I'm in favor of providing solutions for the Palestinians but they should be adjacent to their cities- Ramallah, Jenin, Shechem and Hevron."

