19:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Names of 2 soldiers killed in road 12 accident released Private Havatamo Abeba and First Sargeant Yaakov Tuati are the two soldiers killed when their military truck flipped over Thursday morning in the South.

