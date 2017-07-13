Etzion council head: 'land of Gush Etzion in danger'

Gush Etzion regional council head Shlomo Neeman has warned of Palestinian seizure of agricultural land in Gush Etzion in order to establish facts on the ground.

Neeman said that the Palestinians are spending millions to seize land and transfer it to local Arabs and called on the state to act and stop the Palestinian seizure of lands in the region of Neve Daniel, Maale Amos, Meitzad and the Judean desert. The Palestinians even set up a cement factory which is owned by the family of Mahmoud Abbas, on a nature reserve near Maale Amos, as well as trying to build a road towards the Dead Sea.