19:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Israel to provide cheap water to Palestinians Israel will provide cheap water to the Palestinians in a tripartite agreement with Jordan achieved with the intervention of US special envoy Jason Greenblatt. After years of impasse, Israel and the Palestinians agreed to a price for every cubic meter of water and also agreed to allow the Palestinians to participate in the Med-Dead canal project which Israel and Jordan have been promoting for a number of years. ► ◄ Last Briefs