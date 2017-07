18:58 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Donald Trump Jr. to testify in Senate committee CNN reported that Republican senator Chuck Grassley will summon Donald Trump Jr. , the president's son, to testify before a senate committee. Trump Jr. met with an attorney who has contacts with the Kremlin during the course of the presidential campaign. The attorney allegedly promised to provide him with information which could harm Hillary Clinton. ► ◄ Last Briefs